Richmond Hill councillor charged with fraud after more than $20K paid to spouse

A Richmond Hill councillor has been charged with fraud after an investigation revealed that she hired a new employee and arranged for them to give a portion of their pay to her spouse, York Regional Police allege.

Coun. Karen Cilevitz, who represents Ward 5 of Richmond Hill, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by public officer.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said more than $21,000 was paid to Cilevitz's spouse over ten months, ranging from August 2019 to May 2020.

Police say a second person was also arrested in connection to the incident.

Derek Christie, 59, from Richmond Hill, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime.

Anyone with information is urged to call the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6612 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).