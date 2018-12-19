Allegedly impaired driver slams SUV into bus shelter, narrowly missing pedestrians

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after an allegedly impaired driver slammed his SUV into a Richmond Hill bus shelter, narrowly missed two people who were waiting there and showering them in broken glass.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Highway 407 and Bayview Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, and was captured by another vehicle's dash cam.

An allegedly impaired driver slammed his SUV into a Richmond Hill bus shelter earlier this month, narrowly missing two people. 0:23

Video of the collision shows a black Dodge Durango barrelling off course, crossing a median, before plowing into the bus shelter where two people are waiting. The shelter then shatters allowing the two people to narrowly escape.

The driver, a 49-year-old Welland man, was arrested and faces a drug-impaired driving charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2019.

York officers are now appealing for the people in the bus shelter as well as anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle that day to contact police or Crime Stoppers.