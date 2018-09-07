Police make arrest in connection with Richmond Hill abduction caught on tape
Jonathan McLennan, 27, was arrested in Toronto on Thursday, York Regional Police say
York Regional Police say they have arrested the man who was wanted for the abduction of a woman that was caught on video in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Jonathan McLennan, 27, was arrested in Toronto on Thursday after a Canada-wide warrant was issued and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Friday.
McLennan faces nine charges, including kidnapping with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of probation.
Police say they have also located and seized the suspect vehicle, a 2017 Toyota RAV4.
York Regional Police issued a public appeal last month after a doorbell camera captured an altercation that took place on the steps of a home in Richmond Hill, just north of Toronto.
The video shows a 28-year-old woman being threatened, and then dragged into a vehicle by the hair.
In the footage, a woman is seen ringing the doorbell of a home in the area of Highway 7 and Highway 404, close to the intersection of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive, around 2:50 a.m. ET on Aug. 23.
The video shows a man stepping out of a car, carrying what appears to be a handgun. The man threatens to kill the woman while repeatedly telling her to get in the car, to which the woman responds: "I think I'm going to die."
The woman was later found in good health, police said.
With files from Ieva Lucs and Andrea Janus