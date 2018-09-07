Police make arrest in connection with Richmond Hill abduction caught on tape

York Regional Police say they have arrested the man who was wanted for the abduction of a woman that was caught on video in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Jonathan McLennan, 27, was arrested in Toronto on Thursday after a Canada-wide warrant was issued and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Friday.

McLennan faces nine charges, including kidnapping with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of probation.

Police say they have also located and seized the suspect vehicle, a 2017 Toyota RAV4.

York Regional Police issued a public appeal last month after a doorbell camera captured an altercation that took place on the steps of a home in Richmond Hill, just north of Toronto.

The video shows a 28-year-old woman being threatened, and then dragged into a vehicle by the hair.

In the footage, a woman is seen ringing the doorbell of a home in the area of Highway 7 and Highway 404, close to the intersection of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive, around 2:50 a.m. ET on Aug. 23.

A video released by York Regional Police shows a man dragging a woman into a car in the early hours of Thursday morning in a Richmond Hill neighbourhood. (York Regional Police) According to police, no one answered the door, but a camera embedded in the doorbell captured the altercation.

The video shows a man stepping out of a car, carrying what appears to be a handgun. The man threatens to kill the woman while repeatedly telling her to get in the car, to which the woman responds: "I think I'm going to die."

The woman was later found in good health, police said.

