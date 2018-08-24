2nd surveillance video released in suspected Richmond Hill armed abduction of woman

Police have released more surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle in what appears to have been the armed abduction of a woman early Thursday morning in Richmond Hill, just north of Toronto.

The new footage, an eight-second clip, shows a newer-model, dark-coloured compact sport utility vehicle leaving the scene. Investigators with York Regional Police are hoping that anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or the two people in the surveillance footage, will contact them.

Earlier Friday, police told CBC News they still don't have an identity for the woman or the suspect.

In the first surveillance footage released Thursday by police, a woman is seen ringing the doorbell of a home in the area of Highway 7 and Highway 404, close to the intersection of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive, around 2:50 a.m. ET.

York Regional Police are looking for a newer-model compact SUV in connection with a suspected abduction of a woman early Thursday. (York Regional Police)

According to police, no one answered the door, but a camera embedded in the doorbell captured the altercation.

The video shows a man stepping out of a car, carrying what appears to be a handgun. The man threatens to kill the woman while repeatedly telling her to get in the car, to which the woman responds: "I think I'm going to die."

The man then appears to drag the woman by her hair to the car.

The male suspect is described as having short hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and as possibly armed with a handgun.

A video released by York Regional Police shows a man dragging a woman into a car in the early hours of Thursday morning in a Richmond Hill neighbourhood. (York Regional Police)

Anyone who recognizes either the victim or suspect is asked to contact police. They are also appealing to neighbouring businesses or homes for additional surveillance video.