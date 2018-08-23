'I think I'm going to die': Abduction of woman in Richmond Hill caught on tape

Police are investigating what appears to be the armed abduction of a woman in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning.

In surveillance video released by York Regional Police, a woman is seen ringing the doorbell of a home near High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive, around 2:50 a.m.

The video, caught by a camera embedded in the doorbell, shows a man stepping out of a car, possibly carrying a handgun.

The suspect threatens to kill the woman while repeatedly telling her to get in the car, to which the victim responds: "I think I'm going to die."

The man appears to drag the woman by her hair into the car.

He is described as having short hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and is possibly armed with a handgun.

Anyone who may recognize the victim or suspect is being asked to contact police. They are appealing to neighbouring businesses or homes for additional surveillance video of the incident.