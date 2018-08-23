'I think I'm going to die': Abduction of woman in Richmond Hill caught on tape
Incident took place near High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive early Thursday morning
Police are investigating what appears to be the armed abduction of a woman in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning.
In surveillance video released by York Regional Police, a woman is seen ringing the doorbell of a home near High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive, around 2:50 a.m.
The video, caught by a camera embedded in the doorbell, shows a man stepping out of a car, possibly carrying a handgun.
The suspect threatens to kill the woman while repeatedly telling her to get in the car, to which the victim responds: "I think I'm going to die."
The man appears to drag the woman by her hair into the car.
He is described as having short hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and is possibly armed with a handgun.
Anyone who may recognize the victim or suspect is being asked to contact police. They are appealing to neighbouring businesses or homes for additional surveillance video of the incident.