Man who fatally struck Toronto police officer with stolen snowplow gets conditional discharge

Richard Kachkar, who was found not criminally responsible for striking and killing a Toronto police officer with a stolen snowplow, has been granted a conditional discharge from a mental health facility.

The Ontario Review Board (ORB) made its decision following a July 13 hearing that both Kachkar, and the widow of Sgt. Ryan Russell attended.

Christine Russell was forced to leave out parts of her victim impact statement for Kachkar's sake, but told reporters outside the hearing she Kachkar remains a "murderer" in her eyes.

However, the ORB decided that Kachkar now needs less supervision. As part of the conditional discharge, Kachkar will live at the same transitional home where he is now and must report to a Whitby, Ont. mental health facility at least once every two weeks.

He's also banned from drinking alcohol or using non-medical drugs, carrying any weapon or driving. Any violation would result in him returning to the mental health hospital.

Officer killed in 2011 chase

Sgt. Ryan Russell was a rising star with the police force when he was killed in 2011. His widow, Christine Russell, right, has been critical of the new freedom granted to Kachkar. (Courtesy Russell family)

In the early hours of Jan. 12, 2011, Kachkar ran barefoot from a downtown Toronto homeless shelter and stole an idling snowplow. Amid the ensuing police pursuit, he struck and killed Sgt. Ryan Russell, a 35-year-old rising star with the Toronto Police Service.

Kachkar was charged with first-degree murder, however in 2013 the Ontario Superior Court found him not criminally responsible for Russell's death because he was experiencing psychosis at the time.

Kachkar has been receiving treatment at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, a public hospital that helps those with complex and serious mental illness.