Richard Kachkar, the man found not criminally responsible for striking and killing a Toronto police officer with a stolen snowplow, is seeking a conditional discharge that would give him more freedom.

A five-person panel with the Ontario Review Board (ORB) has reserved its decision on the matter following a Friday hearing where Sgt. Ryan Russell's widow delivered a powerful victim impact statement.

The board forced Christine Russell to leave out some parts of her statement for Kachkar's sake, but outside the hearing she told reporters Kachkar remains a "murderer" in her eyes and said the way his case has been treated is "a joke."

"You killed my husband, Ryan Russell, seven-and-a-half years ago, and I get the life sentence to live without him," she said with tears in her eyes.

Russell said the death has also been hard on her son, Nolan.

"My son will go his whole life never knowing his father."

However, Dr. Andrew Morgan, a forensic psychiatrist at the Whitby, Ont. facility where Kachkar's been receiving treatment, said it's "not unusual" for people to get a conditional discharge after five years.

Morgan said he couldn't comment directly on Kachkar's case, but said hospital officials would only recommend a conditional discharge if they believed it to be appropriate.

Anyone found to be not criminally responsible must go before the ORB every year, Morgan said.

Officer killed during 2011 chase

Sgt. Ryan Russell, left, was described as a rising star with the Toronto Police Service. His widow, Christine, right, said she's still angry their son, Nolan, won't get to know his father.

In the early hours of Jan. 12, 2011, Kachkar ran barefoot from a downtown Toronto homeless shelter and stole an idling snowplow. Amid the ensuing police pursuit, he struck and killed Russell, a 35-year-old rising star in the Toronto Police Service.

Kachkar was charged with first-degree murder. However, during his 2013 trial at the Ontario Superior Court, three forensic psychiatrists testified that he was experiencing psychosis when he slammed the truck into Russell, and the court opted to find him not criminally responsible.

Since then, Kachkar, 51, has been getting treatment at the medium-security Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, a public hospital in Whitby, Ont. that helps those with complex and serious mental illness.

Kachkar has been granted more freedoms in recent years

After the verdict, Kachkar was held in a secure part of Ontario Shores, but was allowed to go on occasional escorted trips to Whitby malls, plazas and restaurants starting in 2013.

In recent years, he's been allowed to live in a transitional housing apartment near the facility, but still has to check in five days a week.

Christine Russell has criticized each additional freedom afforded to Kachkar, once calling them a "slap in the face."

If the ORB approves a conditional discharge for Kachkar, authorities would still ensure he's taking his medication and living at an approved address. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.