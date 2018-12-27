Toronto marks 96th homicide as Rexdale triple shooting victim dies

A man who was shot and injured while sitting in a vehicle on Friday in Rexdale has died, Toronto police say.

The death of 20-year-old Cimran Farah on Thursday marks the city's 96th homicide of the year, according to police.

Farah was one of three men wounded in the shooting.

Police say they received several calls about the sound of gunfire in a plaza on Kipling Avenue, north of Finch Avenue W., Friday at 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found that all three had suffered gunshot wounds.

Toronto police say Farah was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot Friday evening in Rexdale. He was rushed to a trauma centre without no vital signs. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC) A 19-year-old man was also in a vehicle when he was shot, and a 51-year-old man in the area was also struck, police say.

One of the men was taken to a trauma centre without vital signs. The other two were taken to hospital with serious injuries and were later listed in non-life-threatening condition.

A black Honda was seen in the area at the time of the shooting and police are calling it a potential "vehicle of interest."

Investigators are appealing to witnesses or those who may have security camera footage to come forward.