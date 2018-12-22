Man shot in vehicle still in critical condition after Rexdale triple shooting

A man who was shot and injured while sitting in a vehicle on Friday evening in Rexdale remains in life-threatening condition in hospital.

Three young men were wounded in the triple shooting, according to Toronto paramedics.

Toronto police said they received several calls about the sound of gunfire in a plaza on Kipling Avenue, north of Finch Avenue W., at 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found that all three had suffered gunshot wounds.

One was rushed without vital signs to a trauma centre, where he remains, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

Toronto police vehicles at the scene of the triple shooting. A black Honda was seen leaving the scene, police say. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

The other two were taken to hospital with serious injuries and they are now listed in non-life-threatening condition.

"We are awaiting an update at this time to see if there are any changes in any of their three conditions," Douglas-Cook said.

Police have not released the ages of the victims.

Black Honda called potential 'vehicle of interest'

Officers have been canvassing the area for security camera video and talking to potential witnesses.

A black Honda was seen in the area at the time of the shooting and police are calling it a potential "vehicle of interest."

Investigators are asking witnesses to call police with information.