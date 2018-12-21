1 person without vital signs after triple shooting in Rexdale
A male is without vital signs after a triple shooting in Rexdale Friday evening, Toronto police say.
1 patient in critical condition, 2 others with serious injuries, paramedics say
Emergency crews responded to a call for an incident near Kipling and Finch avenues at 9 p.m.
Paramedics say they transported three patients to hospital.
One of the patients is in critical condition and two others have serious injuries, paramedics say.
Police later confirmed that all three victims are males.
Investigators are asking witnesses to call 911 with information.