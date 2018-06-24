Man, 30, charged with 1-degree murder for fatal Rexdale stabbing

A 30-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing in Rexdale, police said Sunday.

According to investigators, two men got into a "physical altercation" in a strip mall parking lot, near Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard, shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived to the scene to find one man without vital signs. He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries shortly after. His identity will not be released because next of kin have not yet been notified, police said.

While a news release from Toronto police does not specify the nature of the victim's injuries, paramedics said he had been stabbed multiple times.

The other man involved in the fight had already left the scene by the time police arrived, but he was arrested nearby not long after the stabbing.

He faces one court of first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning. An autopsy for the deceased man is also planned for Sunday.

The incident was the 44th homicide in Toronto this year.