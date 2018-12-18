2 people seriously injured in Rexdale stabbing

Two people are seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in Toronto's Rexdale area early Tuesday evening.

Officers found both victims in a school parking lot, in the area of Finch Avenue West and Silverstone Drive near Martin Grove Road, after receiving reports of a robbery around 6:30 p.m., said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

A male, believed to be in his late teens, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics. The other, a male believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Hopkinson said a number of suspects fled the scene and got into a dark-coloured car, according to witnesses, though he did not have descriptions for them.

They are believed to be armed and dangerous, he warned, and should not be approached.