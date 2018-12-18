2 people seriously injured in Rexdale stabbing
Both victims were stabbed multiple times, police searching for male suspects who fled scene
Two people are seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in Toronto's Rexdale area early Tuesday evening.
Officers found both victims in a school parking lot, in the area of Finch Avenue West and Silverstone Drive near Martin Grove Road, after receiving reports of a robbery around 6:30 p.m., said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.
A male, believed to be in his late teens, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics. The other, a male believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Hopkinson said a number of suspects fled the scene and got into a dark-coloured car, according to witnesses, though he did not have descriptions for them.
They are believed to be armed and dangerous, he warned, and should not be approached.
