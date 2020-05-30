Man in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in Rexdale
The incident happened near Martin Grove and Albion roads just before 12:30 a.m.
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot numerous times in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood early Saturday morning, police say.
It happened at a Toronto Community Housing complex near Martin Grove and Albion roads just before 12:30 a.m.
Police say they got several calls reporting multiple gunshots heard in the area. When crews arrived there was a large crowd gathered.
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital.
Police say a grey vehicle was seen fleeing the area but did not release further suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE)<br>Martin Grove Rd & Albion Rd<br>- officers o/s<br>- confirmed shooting<br>- located a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds<br>- shell casings located<br>- heavy police presence <br>- crowd control - large crowd gathering<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> o/s<br>- will update<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO993900?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO993900</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations