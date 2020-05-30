Skip to Main Content
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in Rexdale
Toronto·New

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in Rexdale

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot numerous times in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood early Saturday morning, police say. 

The incident happened near Martin Grove and Albion roads just before 12:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing complex in Rexdale for reports of multiple gunshots fired. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot numerous times in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood early Saturday morning, police say. 

It happened at a Toronto Community Housing complex near Martin Grove and Albion roads just before 12:30 a.m.

Police say they got several calls reporting multiple gunshots heard in the area. When crews arrived there was a large crowd gathered. 

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital.

Police say a grey vehicle was seen fleeing the area but did not release further suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News