Man killed in north Etobicoke shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in north Etobicoke overnight, police say.

Several callers alerted police about gunshots in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found one man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds, said Duty Insp. Stacey Davis.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Officers are now searching for witnesses and security camera video.

"I understand it's extremely concerning," Davis said.

Police say the victim was a man in his 30s. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Investigators do not have suspect information, Davis said, as no witnesses have come forward.

"We do need the public to work with us," she said. "If they do know anything in regards to any guns or gang action, it's very important they call police. We need to work as a team so we can stop this."