Toronto

1 taken to hospital after being rescued by firefighters from burning house in Rexdale

One person has been rushed to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Rexdale on Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

House next door has caught fire as well, Toronto police say

CBC News ·
Shortly after 2:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Clearbrooke Circle, west of Islington Avenue. (Patrick Morrell/CBC News)

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Clearbrooke Circle, west of Islington Avenue.

Toronto police said firefighters pulled the person from a burning house. Paramedics took the person to hospital in an emergency run.

The person's condition is not known and police did not provide any information about age or sex.

Police said the house next door has caught fire as well. Toronto Fire said the fire has now been upgraded to four-alarm.

Roads in the area have been closed.

