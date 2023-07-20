Man killed in Rexdale shooting, police say

A man was killed in a shooting in Rexdale late Wednesday, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Orpington Crescent, in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, at around 11:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victim was found outside an address and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had no further information about the victim or possible suspects early Thursday.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.