Skip to Main Content
Rexall pharmacies temporarily pause flu shot program due to supply issues
Toronto

Rexall pharmacies temporarily pause flu shot program due to supply issues

A major pharmacy chain has temporarily paused its flu shot program in Ontario due to what it describes as ongoing supply issues.

Spokesperson says company is making 'all efforts' to secure more doses

The Canadian Press ·
When asked about the issue, Ontario's minister of health said the province was currently having its most successful flu shot campaign ever. (David Greedy/Getty Images)

A major pharmacy chain has temporarily paused its flu shot program in Ontario due to what it describes as ongoing supply issues.

A spokesperson from Rexall says that the company is making "all efforts" to secure more doses promptly.

Vaccine supply is determined and allocated by the Ministry of Health. 

At a news conference Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford took aim at the company saying, "Don't overbook people.… You knew exactly how many flu shots you had, so don't overbook."

When asked about the issue, Ontario's health minister said the province was currently having its most successful flu shot campaign ever.

Christine Elliott said during question period that over a million flu shots have been administered this year compared to approximately 150,000 at the same time last year. 

The government has been encouraging residents to get their flu shot this year, saying that doing so would help preserve hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now