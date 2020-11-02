Rexall pharmacies temporarily pause flu shot program due to supply issues

A major pharmacy chain has temporarily paused its flu shot program in Ontario due to what it describes as ongoing supply issues.

A spokesperson from Rexall says that the company is making "all efforts" to secure more doses promptly.

Vaccine supply is determined and allocated by the Ministry of Health.

At a news conference Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford took aim at the company saying, "Don't overbook people.… You knew exactly how many flu shots you had, so don't overbook."

VIDEO: Premier Doug Ford shoots back at <a href="https://twitter.com/RexallDrugstore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RexallDrugstore</a> over cancelling flu shot appointments over what it called a lack of vaccine supply across Ontario. <br>"Don't overbook people," says Ford. "You knew exactly how many flu shots you had, so don't overbook." <a href="https://t.co/MfnytnfC1X">pic.twitter.com/MfnytnfC1X</a> —@CBCQueensPark

When asked about the issue, Ontario's health minister said the province was currently having its most successful flu shot campaign ever.

Christine Elliott said during question period that over a million flu shots have been administered this year compared to approximately 150,000 at the same time last year.

The government has been encouraging residents to get their flu shot this year, saying that doing so would help preserve hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.