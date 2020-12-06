Rexdale long-term care home battles COVID-19 outbreak as 117 residents and 57 staff test positive

A long-term care home in Toronto is trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in which a total of 117 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Twelve residents of Westside Long Term Care Home, 1145 Albion Rd., have died of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 12 by Toronto Public Health.

Currently, there were 84 residents and 49 staff members with active cases of COVID-19 at the home, Revera said in a statement on Friday. The company operates the 242-bed facility in Rexdale.

"The residents are in isolation in their rooms. The staff members are in self-isolation at home," Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera, said in the statement.

Collins expressed sympathy to people whose loved ones have died of COVID-19 while they were residing at the home.

"We offer our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the people we have lost to the pandemic," she said.

Collins said the home is working with public health officials to ensure the facility is following infection prevention and control protocols to bring the outbreak under control.

Measures include the following:

All residents are being monitored twice daily for symptoms.

All staff are being screened at the beginning and end of their shifts and are being "cohorted" to work in assigned resident areas.

All staff are required to wear appropriate mask and eye protection.

Enhanced cleaning is being done.

There is frequent disinfection of high touch surfaces, such as handrails and doors, resident rooms, common areas and staff rooms.

One-on-one recreation activities are being maintained to ensure there is social engagement while residents are isolated in their rooms.

Collins said the home is keeping residents, their families and the staff up-to-date on the status of the outbreak.

"Revera continues to do everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our long term care homes and retirement residences," she said.