Peel police charge retired Catholic priest with sexual assault

Peel police say a retired priest has been charged in a historical sexual assault investigation.

Police believe there may be more victims

An 84-year-old retired priest allegedly sexually assaulted a boy in the early 1980s, according to Peel police.

Police say they received information in October that a Catholic priest who practiced in the Peel region between 1980 and 1983 allegedly sexually assaulted a boy while he was attending church.

On Thursday an 84-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with gross indecency and indecent assault on a male.

The force says the priest has been retired from the parish since June 2013 but it believes there may be more victims. 

