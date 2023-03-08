Step inside a residential school that’s being converted into a special space to honour survivors

Warning: This video contains distressing details. The former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford, Ont. is now part of the Woodland Cultural Centre. Staff there are working to turn the space into what executive director Heather George calls a “connection for survivors.” CBC News was given a look inside the facility, which is set to open to the public next year.

The former Mohawk Institute Residential School, in Brantford, Ont., operated from 1831 until 1970 and was the site of immense suffering for some 15,000 Indigenous children who were forced to attend the facility.

Today, it's part of the Woodland Cultural Centre, and those behind the project are working to turn the space into what its executive director calls a "connection for survivors."

"People will be able to experience stories from survivors and their first-hand accounts of their experiences of being here at the institute," said Heather George.

CBC News was given a look inside the facility set to open to the public next year, in part thanks to some $60,000 donated to honour the late Robbie Robertson , the legendary musician. Robertson was a member of Six Nations, the First Nations community where his mother was born.

George said while future tours will expose visitors to some painful history, there's also an enriching contemporary art section "so people don't see us as victims."

"Part of the work that we do at Woodland is to support the next generation of performing artists," George said.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.