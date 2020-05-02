Alleged alligator in Brampton pond turns out to be beaver, Peel police say
Animal control officers joined the search with police 'ready to provide Gator-aid'
Peel police officers went hunting for a possible alligator in a storm drainage pond in Brampton on Friday night but the creature enjoying the shallow water turned out to be a beaver.
Police said the beaver was not taken into custody.
According to a report from a caller, the alleged gator was said to be five or six feet in length.
Animal control officers were called to join the search. Police said in a tweet that officers were on standby, "ready to provide Gator-aid."
Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel police, said the alligator was reportedly seen in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads around 8:45 p.m.
Several people reportedly took pictures of the reptile, which was spotted next to Damatta Park.
Umm...something I thought I would never have to say, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a> please keep your eyes peeled for an alligator🐊loose in our City. Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPolice</a> for always being prepared to respond to any situation. <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiefNish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiefNish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peel_pa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peel_pa</a> <a href="https://t.co/usIwF3keBP">https://t.co/usIwF3keBP</a>—@patrickbrownont
After a few hours of searching, police tweeted that based on video from social media, it was determined the alligator was actually a beaver.
UPDATE/CLARIFICATION <br>- RE: Animal Complaint PR200143233<br>- Animal services attended and also reviewed the video on social media. The animal observed was determined to be a Beaver. <br>- Any further inquiries regarding the video/incident can be directed to Brampton Animal Control—@PeelPolice
UPDATE:<br>- Officers from <a href="https://twitter.com/CityBrampton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityBrampton</a> Animal Control are on scene and assisting officers in the search.<br>- No further updates yet.<br>- Will share more as I get it.—@PeelPolice
