Alleged alligator in Brampton pond turns out to be beaver, Peel police say

Peel police officers went hunting for a possible alligator in a storm drainage pond in Brampton on Friday night but the creature enjoying the shallow water turned out to be a beaver.

Police said the beaver was not taken into custody.

According to a report from a caller, the alleged gator was said to be five or six feet in length.

Animal control officers were called to join the search. Police said in a tweet that officers were on standby, "ready to provide Gator-aid."

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel police, said the alligator was reportedly seen in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads around 8:45 p.m.

Several people reportedly took pictures of the reptile, which was spotted next to Damatta Park.

Umm...something I thought I would never have to say, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a> please keep your eyes peeled for an alligator🐊loose in our City. Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPolice</a> for always being prepared to respond to any situation. <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiefNish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiefNish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/peel_pa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peel_pa</a> <a href="https://t.co/usIwF3keBP">https://t.co/usIwF3keBP</a> —@patrickbrownont

After a few hours of searching, police tweeted that based on video from social media, it was determined the alligator was actually a beaver.

UPDATE/CLARIFICATION <br>- RE: Animal Complaint PR200143233<br>- Animal services attended and also reviewed the video on social media. The animal observed was determined to be a Beaver. <br>- Any further inquiries regarding the video/incident can be directed to Brampton Animal Control —@PeelPolice