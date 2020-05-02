Skip to Main Content
Alleged alligator in Brampton pond turns out to be beaver, Peel police say
Toronto

Peel police officers went hunting for a possible alligator in a storm drainage pond in Brampton on Friday night but the creature enjoying the shallow water turned out to be a beaver.

Animal control officers joined the search with police 'ready to provide Gator-aid'

A Google Earth image of the area where an alligator was reportedly seen in Brampton Friday evening. (Google Earth)

Police said the beaver was not taken into custody.

According to a report from a caller, the alleged gator was said to be five or six feet in length.

Animal control officers were called to join the search. Police said in a tweet that officers were on standby, "ready to provide Gator-aid."

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel police, said the alligator was reportedly seen in the area of Creditview and James Potter roads around 8:45 p.m.

Several people reportedly took pictures of the reptile, which was spotted next to Damatta Park.

After a few hours of searching, police tweeted that based on video from social media, it was determined the alligator was actually a beaver. 

With files from The Canadian Press

