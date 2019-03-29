Police arrest convicted pedophile deemed 'high-risk' after Brampton mayor's complaint

Just days after Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown slammed the federal corrections ministry for releasing a convicted pedophile in his city, Madilyn Harks is back behind bars.

Harks, 36, formerly known as Matthew Harks, was convicted three times for sexually assaulting girls under eight-years-old.

Harks is in custody. Long term supervision order is rescinded & has been returned to a secure facility. This serial pedophile is no longer a threat in our City. Thanks to the <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPoliceMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPoliceMedia</a> for their ongoing work protecting public safety in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brampoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brampoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> —@patrickbrownont

Peel Regional Police issued a community safety advisory last week alerting residents that Harks, who they said presented an elevated risk to re-offend, was living in the Main Street and Queen Street area of Brampton.

Harks, whose prison sentence ended in 2010, had been living in the community elsewhere in Canada without re-offending since. She was living in a Brampton halfway house under what's known as a long-term supervision order.

But Brown told CBC Toronto he was alarmed that the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) dumped a "high-risk offender from western Canada" into his community.

Canada's Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale meanwhile countered that Harks was subject to some of the stiffest supervisory measures available for released offenders.

But the CSC issued a warrant of suspension Friday revoking Harks's long-term supervision order, allowing police to take her into custody.

Peel police say no criminal charges have been laid.