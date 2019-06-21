Renata Ford will be a candidate for Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada

Renata Ford, the wife of late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford and sister-in-law of Ontario premier Doug Ford, is running as a candidate for Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada in the October federal election, CBC News has confirmed.

Ford will be the PPC candidate for Etobicoke North, party spokesperson Johanne Mennie said in an email.

"Renata is excited to give a voice back to the people of Etobicoke North," she added.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Premier Ford's office said: "The premier wishes every candidate good luck in the upcoming federal election."

Renata Ford is also the aunt of Toronto councillor Michael Ford.

From 2010 to 2014, she was a staple by her late husband's side throughout his tumultuous term as mayor, but kept a low profile as he gained international notoriety for substance abuse, including his stunning 2013 admission that he had smoked crack cocaine.

In recent years, she also made headlines of her own.

Sentenced for impaired driving

After pleading guilty to impaired driving in 2018, Ford was sentenced to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service — and also issued a two-year driving ban and a $1,100 fine — for a 2016 incident.

She also launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit last year against her brothers-in-law Doug and Randy Ford and their family businesses, claiming she and her children were bilked out of millions of dollars.

At the time, the Ontario premier, who was then just PC leader, told reporters he was "shocked" by the allegations, which came out shortly before the June provincial election.

"Our family has always stood behind the kids, always stood behind Renata, we never wavered," he said.

As CBC News reported last July, court documents revealed her growing cash crunch while pursuing the lawsuit.

Sworn financial statements filed in family court as part of an estate proceeding said Ford had to take out a nearly $200,000 second mortgage at a steep interest rate of 12.5 per cent.