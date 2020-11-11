Remembrance Day ceremonies to move online and on TV as crowds not allowed due to COVID-19

While the city is discouraging residents from gathering in public for Remembrance Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's encouraging them to mark the annual day in a number of creative ways.

Mayor John Tory, for his part, is urging Torontonians to take a moment on Wednesday to remember Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice in war.

"Maybe it gives them a more meaningful opportunity than ever to take a moment at 11 o'clock on the 11th day of the 11th month and to think about those who sacrificed so we could live in this wonderful city and country and to think about the freedoms that we've seen that are fragile," Tory said on Tuesday.

Ceremonies will be available on online and on TV.

The city will host a Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday at the Cenotaph at Old City Hall, where Tory is scheduled to speak, but the event will be held without the public. Tory will be joined by a limited number of program participants. It will begin at 11 a.m. at 60 Queen St. E.

The city said it will make the ceremony available on the city's official YouTube channel.

The ceremony will feature the laying of wreaths in a traditional "V" formation with V standing for Victory, a flypast by the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association with missing man formation, weather permitting, and the reading of the Act of Remembrance by Marvin Gord, 99, a Second World War veteran.

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces pauses while planting flags at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"November 11, 2020 marks 100 years that the City of Toronto has commemorated the armistice in front of Old City Hall," the city said on Tuesday.

Tory said the city is discouraging people from going to the Prospect Cemetery because the sunrise service there will be private.

The city has declared Nov. 5 to 11 to be Remembrance Week in Toronto. Activities planned for Remembrance Day in the city include:

The Toronto sign and the City Hall Towers will be lit in red on Wednesday.

All TTC vehicles will stop for two minutes on Wednesday at 11 a.m. "Lest We Forget" window cards have already been placed in TTC vehicles.

Commemorative posts on the city's official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts throughout Remembrance Week.

Canadian flags adorn a monument at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at Queen's Park will be livestreamed starting at 10:45 a.m. on the Ontario Premier's YouTube channel.

The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, and weather permitting, a flypast by the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association and a tribute to the Canadian Chinooks.

"We encourage members of the public to honour the heroes who have served and continue to serve Canada by joining the official ceremony online via the YouTube livestream," the province said in a news release.

Earlier, at 10 a.m., Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Heritage Minister Lisa MacLeod will unveil a memorial in honour of Canadians who served in the war in Afghanistan. The unveiling will take place at the Ontario Veterans' Memorial, but the media and the public are not invited to attend.

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces is framed by trees as 37,500 flags are planted in the lawn of the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

People can show support for veterans by using the City's Poppies Facebook frame available at this link.

The Toronto Archives' 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War web exhibit is sharing the history of Canada's participation in the Second World War through historical images from the time at this link.

The World Wars section of the Toronto Archives' Black History in Toronto page provides information about Black Canadians' participation in World Wars at this link.

Flags planted at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre

On Tuesday, 37,500 miniature Canadian flags were planted on the eve of Remembrance Day at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto as part of Operation Raise a Flag. The campaign helps to raise funds for the veterans program at Sunnybrook.

The flags are meant to honour and say thank you to the 375 veteran residents at Sunnybrook.

And at Manulife's global headquarters, 12,000 flags were planted on the front lawn to honour members of the Canadian Armed Forces who had fallen in battle.