How Toronto will honour veterans during Remembrance Week

The City of Toronto is honouring veterans in a number of ways during Remembrance Week, which is being held from Nov. 5 to 11.

The week is set aside to highlight, "the courage and sacrifices of those who gave their lives in service to Canada, and those who continue to serve in the Canadian Forces and as part of United Nations peacekeeping missions," according to a city news release.

City officials say this week marks several significant milestones, such as the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which signalled the end of the Korean War, and the 75th anniversary of Canadian participation in peacekeeping missions for the United Nations.

This year also marks the centennials of the Naval Reserve of Canada and HMCS York, a Royal Canadian Navy Reserve Division in Toronto.

Remembrance Week commemorations include:

The "Toronto Remembers" special installation along the fence at Queen Street W. and Bay Street. It recounts the significant military and peacekeeping milestones tied up in the city's "past, present and future."

An illuminated poppy added to the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square to support the Royal Canadian Legion's annual poppy sale campaign.

Indigenous Veterans Day will be recognized at City Hall on Nov. 8, with a sacred fire ceremony and plaque-unveiling in the Hall of Memory.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by city councillors for the Indigenous Veterans Day activities and Remembrance Day events.

"Every day, we are reminded of the realities of war and the value of peace, but especially during this week, we are called to never forget the lives lost in the pursuit of freedom. I look forward to joining Torontonians in paying our respects, taking time to reflect, and remembering the fallen and those left behind," Chow said in a release.

Remembrance Day

On Remembrance Day, a Canadian flag that used to fly at Vimy Ridge will be raised at Coronation Park, while a City of Toronto flag that flew on Vimy Day at Juno Beach will be raised at city hall.

At 11 a.m. TTC vehicles will stop for two minutes. "Lest We Forget" window cards will be placed inside the vehicles prior to the observance.

In-person ceremonies will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Old City Hall, Etobicoke Civic Centre, East York Civic Centre, the Fort York Historic Site, the Scarborough War Memorial, York Cemetery (new North York location), and York Civic Centre.

Daniel Barak, from the 7th Toronto Regiment, plays the Last Post as the during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Old City Hall Cenotaph in Toronto. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Some of the ceremonies will include, weather permitting, an aerial salute to pay respect to fallen veterans through the "missing man formation."

The flypast will be performed by pilots with the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association, which will fly over Old City Hall, the East York Civic Centre and York Cemetery.

Due to several road closures in the Bay and Queen Streets area, the city is advising people take transit to the Old City Hall ceremony.