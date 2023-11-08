As Toronto prepares to mark Remembrance Day, Richard Ratcliffe is remembering and reflecting on his time in the military.

The 95-year-old navy veteran served for about 25 years, including two tours during the Korean War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the 1953 armistice between North and South Korea that ended the war.

Nov. 11, a day meant to commemorate military veterans and those who died in service to Canada, "brings back memories of old shipmates that I had during that service," Ratcliffe told CBC Toronto.

"I think, you know, we knew we were doing the right thing while we were out there," he said. "We had a great feeling that we were doing it for the United Nations."

In Toronto, Remembrance Day will be marked with ceremonies at war memorials and cenotaphs all over the city — including Old City Hall, where the ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. The Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be lit red to mark the day and, where possible, TTC vehicles will pause service for two minutes at 11 a.m.

Richard Ratcliffe, 95, served in the navy for about 25 years, including two tours during the Korean War. This year marks 70 years since an armistice was reached between North and South Korea in 1953. (Aizick Grumman/CBC)

For many, this year's commemorations have added significance due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"It's a very challenging time for everybody," said Nick Booth, CEO of True Patriot Love Foundation, a non-profit that supports Canadian veterans, active military members, and their families.

"On the ground in both Ukraine and in Israel and in other parts of the world, Canadian men and women are deployed right now protecting our democracy, supporting Canadian interests around the world, supporting our allies."

For Booth, this year's Remembrance Day is as much about acknowledging those involved in active conflicts as it is about remembering the past.

Sunnybrook honours its veterans

Across the Greater Toronto Area, veterans and advocacy groups are planning to observe the occasion in a variety of ways.

On Friday, the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre will hold its annual Operation Raise a Flag fundraiser, in which thousands of small Canadian flags are planted outside the centre to show appreciation for its residents.

Community members plant flags outside the Sunnybrook Veterans Care Centre, in Toronto, during the hospital’s annual Operation Raise a Flag event on Nov. 10, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The day is very emotional, said Dr. Jocelyn Charles, chief of the veterans program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

"I'll never forget the first year, 12 years ago, because the community came and planted over 30,000 flags," she said. "Every year it's the same. Every year [the veterans] look out and they realize that their service is remembered by Canadians today."

Donations made to Operation Raise a Flag are used to provide cognitive, physical, mental health, and stroke care to veterans at the centre.

The Sunnybrook Veterans Centre will also hold a small ceremony at an on-site cenotaph Saturday morning. Members of the public are welcome to attend, Charles said.

Poppy campaign continues

Acting Commander Richard Viles, who represents a number of Royal Canadian Legion branches in the GTA, attended a kickoff event for this year's poppy campaign at Leslie Station on Oct. 27.

"There's not enough publicity given these days … to the sacrifices that people have made over the years," he said. "I think the children, they should really know about that."

Veterans met with local school children at the event, presenting them with poppies and explaining their significance.

Viles also wanted to remind people that the poppy campaign raises money that helps fund a wide range of programs for veterans, including providing service dogs to those with PTSD and helping homeless veterans off the street.

Remembering all veterans

Patti Gray joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1979 but was fired in 1981 for being a lesbian.

She was caught up in what is now known as the LGBT purge — a period between the 1950s and 1990s when LGBT members of the federal public service, including the military and the RCMP were harassed and often fired as a matter of policy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for the "state-sponsored, systematic oppression and rejection" in 2017.

"I never thought of myself as a veteran when I got out because of how I was forced out," Gray told CBC Toronto.

Patti Gray joined the Armed Forces in 1979, but was fired in 1981 for being a lesbian, in what is now known as the LGBT purge. She now sits on the board of Rainbow Veterans of Canada. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

After joining Rainbow Veterans of Canada, where Gray is a board member, she marched in her first Remembrance Day parade last year and says she has reclaimed her identity as a vet.

For her, Remembrance Day is also a time to remember veterans from vulnerable communities, those who haven't always received the same treatment as other members of the military.

Booth, from True Patriot Love Foundation, agreed.

"It's very important that we acknowledge the different issues that people have faced over the years and make sure that the treatment programs, recovery programs are in place for people to deal with what they have been through," he said.