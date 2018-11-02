Skip to Main Content
Toronto police release remains of Bruce McArthur's alleged victims to families
New

Toronto police release remains of Bruce McArthur's alleged victims to families

Toronto police say some of the men believed to be victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur can now be laid to rest.

Investigators have spent months trying to ID remains found in garden planters and ravine

The Canadian Press ·
Bruce McArthur, centre, made a brief court appearance in Toronto last week. While the case against McArthur works its way through the court process, police are releasing the remains of the men he's accused of killing to their families. (Pam Davies/CBC)

Toronto police say some of the men believed to be victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur can now be laid to rest.

Acting Insp. Hank Idsinga says investigators have released some of the remains of the eight men found buried at and near a Toronto home where McArthur used to work as a landscaper.

Idsinga declined to say exactly how many sets of remains have been released, calling the effort a "work in progress" that he hopes concludes "sooner than later."

McArthur, 67, stands accused of killing eight men, most of whom had with ties to Toronto's gay community between 2010 and 2017.

They are: Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.  

McArthur is accused of killing these eight men. Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (Toronto Police Service/CBC)

Investigators spent months recovering and identifying the remains, which were found in planters and a ravine near the home.

Police also sifted through past cases and combed other properties as part of their probe, but Idsinga has previously said that there is currently no evidence to suggest any additional alleged victims.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|