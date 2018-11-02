Toronto police release remains of Bruce McArthur's alleged victims to families

Toronto police say some of the men believed to be victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur can now be laid to rest.

Acting Insp. Hank Idsinga says investigators have released some of the remains of the eight men found buried at and near a Toronto home where McArthur used to work as a landscaper.

Idsinga declined to say exactly how many sets of remains have been released, calling the effort a "work in progress" that he hopes concludes "sooner than later."

McArthur, 67, stands accused of killing eight men, most of whom had with ties to Toronto's gay community between 2010 and 2017.

They are: Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

Investigators spent months recovering and identifying the remains, which were found in planters and a ravine near the home.

Police also sifted through past cases and combed other properties as part of their probe, but Idsinga has previously said that there is currently no evidence to suggest any additional alleged victims.