2nd woman's DNA found at Oshawa home where Rori Hache's body discovered, police say

Police say they've found DNA traces of a second missing woman at the same Oshawa, Ont., house where the remains of 18-year-old Rori Hache were discovered last year.

Durham Regional Police revealed the new information at a Tuesday morning news conference attended by Hache's family.

A fisherman discovered Hache's torso in Lake Ontario in September 2017, before officers later found more of the 18-year-old's remains, and a homemade explosive device, in a basement apartment on McMillan Drive in central Oshawa in December.

Hache, who would have turned 19 on Monday, was pregnant at the time of her death.

While searching the McMillan Drive home, police say they also identified the DNA profile of Kandis Fitzpatrick, who had been missing since 2008, when she was 18.

Police didn't provide any details about the nature of the DNA evidence.

Police are now asking anyone with information about Fitzpatrick's whereabouts, before she went missing, to contact them.

Officers launched a fresh search at the property on Monday, and police now say they plan to dig up the backyard in the near future.

Adam Strong, 45, has been charged with indecent interference to a body in connection with the discovery of Hache's remains.

However, no murder charges have been laid in connection with the women who went missing.