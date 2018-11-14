Regulations take effect for licensing, operation of private pot stores, attorney general announces

The Ontario government passed new regulations aimed at protecting children and youth, keeping communities and roads safe, and combating the illegal cannabis market, the attorney general's office announced Wednesday evening.

The province said this is the latest phase of its planned response to the federal government's legalization of cannabis.

Recreational cannabis became legal on Oct. 17.

The new regulations establish a minimum distance of 150 metres between cannabis retail stores and schools, including private and federally-funded First Nation schools off-reserve.

A news release from the attorney general's office said this distance buffer will help protect students and keep communities safe, while other regulations will combat the influence and participation of organized crime in the legal licensed framework.

"The purpose of these regulations is to keep kids safe and to ensure all people operating in this tightly-regulated retail system behave with integrity, honesty, and in the public interest," Attorney General Caroline Mulroney said in the news release.

"The application process for private cannabis retail store licences will begin on Dec. 17, 2018, and we will be ready with laws and regulations to protect Ontario's youth and to combat the criminal market in response to the federal government's legalization of cannabis."

Other regulations established by the province include:

Retailers will not be permitted to allow anyone under the age of 19 to enter their stores.

Specific instances in which applicants will be denied a licence, including cannabis-related criminal offences.

A prohibition of the issuance of a licence to any individual or organization who has an association with organized crime.

A requirement that individuals or entities applying for an operator licence demonstrate their tax compliance status to show that they are in good standing with the government.

A requirement for all private recreational cannabis retail storefronts to be stand-alone stores only.

Additionally, under the new regulations, individuals with a store authorization, cannabis retail managers and all employees will be required to complete the approved training to ensure that any individual who works in the cannabis retail market is trained in the responsible sale of cannabis.