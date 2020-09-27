3 Regulars Bar staff test positive for COVID-19, patrons asked to check for symptoms

Toronto Public Health is urging people who went to a popular Toronto bar earlier this month to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after three employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last few days, three staff members at Regulars Bar, located near King and Bathurst streets, received positive COVID-19 test results.

As a precaution, the health agency is asking anyone who was there between Sept. 13 and 22 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their visit.

TPH estimates that about 600 people may have been at the venue during this time.

Meanwhile, TPH has followed up with all known close contacts of the employees and asked them to get tested and to go into isolation for 14 days.

"Regulars Bar has worked cooperatively with TPH throughout this investigation," TPH said in a news release on Sunday.

"TPH extends thanks to Regulars Bar management and other local businesses who are helping to reduce the spread of this virus by taking measures to keep staff, customers and the broader public safe."

7 cases linked to Yonge Street Warehouse

The news comes one day after TPH said seven people who have tested positive for COVID-19 went to a Yonge Street restaurant within the last month.

Of the seven, five are staff members and two are patrons, all of which attended Yonge Street Warehouse, at 336 Yonge St., between Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.

Around 1,700 people may have been at the venue during this time, TPH said, however, people not already contacted are viewed as low risk.

3 restaurants ordered to close

Meanwhile, public health officials have ordered three restaurants on King Street West to close to protect the public from COVID-19.

"These closure orders were undertaken based on Toronto Public Health investigations, including contact-tracing data, which has shown that each establishment has not taken the necessary steps to sufficiently protect both the public and employees from the spread of COVID-19," the city has said.

WATCH | Restaurants, bars in Toronto forced to close for flouting guidelines:

Toronto Public Health says it's ordered the closure of four bars and restaurants, at least three of which are on the city's busy King Street. 1:31

In some cases, people infected with COVID-19 worked at more than one of the locations.

One restaurant in particular served food buffet-style, which is prohibited under provincial regulations to slow the spread of COVID-19. Another restaurant has not been co-operative with investigators and impeded the investigation.