Family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet puts interview with police watchdog 'on hold' after leak by 'sources'

The family of a Toronto woman who fell to her death in circumstances now being investigated by the police watchdog says it is concerned about information about her final moments apparently leaked by police sources and is now holding off on speaking to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The lawyer for the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet told CBC News he and the family believe details reported in a story by the Toronto Sun about the moments leading up to the 29-year-old's death are an effort to sway public opinion around her case.



The move comes just two days after an SIU update on the woman's death that said the agency planned to interview Korchinski-Paquet's family later this week.

Those interviews are now "on hold," lawyer Knia Sigh said.

In a statement, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said while the force does not comment on the validity of information from unnamed sources, "We can say that any unauthorized release of information is taken seriously by the TPS, however it is unclear from this article as to whether or not the 'source' is a member of the TPS."

Toronto police's professional standards unit is now investigating if any of their members were involved, Gray said.

A report in the Toronto Sun first published late Tuesday and updated Wednesday describe what police may have seen before Korchinski-Paquet fell 24-stories to her death, citing "sources." CBC News has not verified those details and is not including them in its reporting.

At a news conference last Friday, Toronto police chief Mark Saunders pointed to what he called a "vacuum" of information stemming from police being legally prohibited from sharing details of the incident during the SIU investigation.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Family concerned race may have played role

Members of Korchinski-Paquet's family have said they called police on May 27 after a conflict left the 29-year-old in "distress" — but once police arrived, the family says, things went terribly wrong.

Since her death, questions have swirled around exactly what happened once Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman who her family says suffered from epilepsy, was alone inside her family's apartment with police.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Toronto to demand answers, and to protest the deaths of unarmed black people at the hands of police.

Korchinski-Paquet's relatives have said they worry race played a role in her death too, citing the cases of Andrew Loku in 2015 and of D'Andre Campbell, who was fatally shot by police in nearby Brampton, in April, after what the SIU called a "domestic situation." Campbell's family said he suffered from mental illness.

"The family is extremely concerned that in recent times people with mental health distress issues across North America are ending up dead after interactions with the police," their lawyer Knia Singh said last week.

A CBC News investigation found black people made up 36.5 per cent of fatalities involving Toronto police, despite accounting for just 8.3 per cent of the city's population, in the period from 2000-17.

'Words were exchanged' with officers: chief

Korchinski-Paquet was an active member of her church, a talented gymnast and proud of her Ukrainian and Nova Scotian roots, her family's lawyer said.

In the past five years, however, she began experiencing seizures, with the family sometimes requiring help from police, according to Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders.

Saunders has said police were called to the apartment for multiple reports of an assault.

Two of those calls stated that a knife was involved, according to the chief, but the family has said there was no assault underway or knife present when police arrived.

Korchinski-Paquet, her brother and mother met police in the hallway of their apartment, Saunders said, and "words were exchanged" between her and the officers.

Not long afterward, she asked to enter the apartment unit to use the bathroom. Police followed her inside, but did not allow her mother or brother to enter, the family has said.

Within a minute or two, Singh said, the family heard a commotion inside the apartment.

"Mom, help. Mom, help," were the final words her mother would hear her say, according to the family. After that, there was silence. Minutes later, officers confirmed Korchinski-Paquet was dead.

Police chief, union warn of misinformation

In the immediate aftermath of her death, Korchinski-Paquet's mother and cousin took to social media in a series of emotional video statements pointing fingers at police, saying they believed she had been pushed.

The family's lawyer later said those accusations would not be part of the family's official statement, but that they would instead wait for the evidence before coming to any further conclusions.

Saunders urged for calm last week in the wake of the death, warning of misinformation and blanks that might be filled by "opportunists."

Those comments followed a statement from Toronto's police union cautioning against "unfounded rhetoric" on social media "damaging to the community and the police."

At a news conference last Friday, Toronto police chief Mark Saunders pointed to what he called a "vacuum" of information stemming from police being legally prohibited from sharing details of the incident during the SIU investigation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Meanwhile, Korchinski-Paquet's mother has said she asked police to take her daughter to a mental health facility.

"I asked the police if they could take my daughter to CAMH, and my daughter ended up dead," said Claudette Korchinski​​​​​​-Beals, referring to Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Saunders said last week that police did not send a crisis intervention team to the scene, saying in weapons-related calls, front-line officers respond first.

"There's no way I would put a nurse in the middle of a knife fight," he said.

The chief would not say if any of the 911 calls about Korchinski-Paquet referenced mental health, but did say there was some discussion about seizures.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday he believes Canada doesn't have the "systemic, deep roots" of racism that the United States does.

The two countries, he said, are like "night and day."