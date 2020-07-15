Public memorial planned for Regis Korchinski-Paquet with SIU probe in 'closing stages,' lawyer says

A lawyer for the family of a Toronto woman who died in a fall from a balcony in May says an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog into her death is nearing completion, and that a public memorial for her will be held later this month.

Knia Singh, principle lawyer at Ma'at Legal Services, said in a statement released Wednesday that the Special Investigations Unit has completed its interviews with family members of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

The 29-year-old woman fell from her family's 24th-floor apartment building in Toronto's High Park neighbourhood on May 27, after a family conflict that Singh has said left her distressed. The family called Toronto police and officers were in the apartment at the time Korchinski-Paquet fell, which led the SIU to probe the circumstances of her death.

Her family initially declined to be interviewed by SIU investigators, but reversed position last month.

"All interviews with the family have been conducted and the SIU has stated they are in the closing stages of their investigation," Singh said.

A spokeswoman for the SIU told CBC Toronto in an email that the oversight agency would provide an update on the status of the probe later today.

Singh added that a second autopsy is being done "out of province," and that results from the examination will be shared with the SIU when it finished.

A public memorial for Korchinski-Paquet is scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 25 in the High Park area.

"This will be a memorial celebrating the life of Regis, with speakers, community organizations and advocates calling for action for police accountability," Singh said.

It will be followed by a march, with the route to be announced in the coming days.

The event is being organized in conjunction with Black Lives Matter TO, he added, and the family asks anyone planning to attend to practice social distancing measures during the event and march.

Korchinski-Paquet's death reignited a public conversation about police participation in mental health calls and sparked protests in the city, with some advocates and local residents calling for city council to defund the Toronto Police Service and allocate that money to community programs.