Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family files $10M civil lawsuit in connection with her death

The family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet has filed a $10 million civil lawsuit in connection with her death.

Korchinski-Paquet died after falling from the balcony of her High Park apartment while Toronto police officers were in her home on May 27, 2020.

The statement of claim, filed on June 27, names the City of Toronto, five Toronto police officers who were at the scene that night, the Toronto Community Housing Corporation, Ontario's attorney general and Joseph Martino of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The SIU cleared the police officers who were involved in the incident, saying while their efforts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, none of them broke the law.

The civil suit claims, in part, that the officers deliberately misled the SIU investigation as well as the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD), and also shared false information about Korchinski-Paquet following her death.

The family's OIPRD complaint said no one in the family saw any police officers act in a way that showed they were following de-escalation techniques, or acting on mental health training.

Nobody named in the lawsuit has filed a statement of defence as of Wednesday afternoon. They have 20 days to file one after they're served.