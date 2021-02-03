3 men shot inside car stopped in Regent Park parking lot, police say

Three men were shot in a parking lot in the Regent Park neighbourhood of Toronto late Tuesday night, police say.

Officers were called to the scene of the triple shooting near the corner of Oak and Sackville streets around 11:30 p.m., according to Insp. Katherine Stephenson.

Four people, all in their 50s or 60s, were sitting in a sedan in the parking lot when the vehicle was fired upon, Stephenson said.

One man, in his 60s, was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Two other men were also taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds. The fourth person was unhurt.

Officers spent the early morning hours searching the area for security camera video and witnesses.

Stephenson said it was still too early to provide any suspect details.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact Toronto police or CrimeStoppers.