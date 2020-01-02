Man in his early 20s dead after 1st fatal shooting of new year in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2020 after two people were shot downtown late Wednesday.

One of the victims, a man in his early twenties, died in hospital overnight, police said. The other person remains in hospital with critical injuries.

Officers were called to Oak Street in Regent Park just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victims were inside a car when the shooting happened. The vehicle was still parked at the scene early Thursday, riddled with bullet holes and the drivers-side window shattered.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.