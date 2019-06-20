Woman dead in motor vehicle collision in Regent Park

A woman has died in a motor vehicle collision in Regent Park, Toronto police said Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson could not offer much detail about exactly what happened.

But emergency services were called to the area of Regent Park Boulevard and Dundas Street East at about 1:20 p.m., according to Const. David Hopkinson.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

A male is in custody on suspicion of impaired driving, Hopkinson later tweeted.

The force's traffic services division is investigating.

Motorists are advised that roads in the area, including Dundas Street East, will be closed for some time.