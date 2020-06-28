Regent Park community speaks out against racism after noose found at 3rd Toronto construction site

Community members have gathered in Regent Park on Sunday evening to protest against anti-Black racism after a noose was discovered at a construction site in the area earlier this week.

The noose, found near Dundas and Sumach streets on Friday, marks the third incident of its kind this month.

Organizers of the event — which include the Regent Park Mothers of Peace, the Regent Park Neighbourhood Association and members of the community — are pledging to "not be silent in the face of racist violence."

Physical distancing and masks are required for those who attend, organizers say.

A noose was found hanging from a construction site at 81 Bay St., near the Gardiner Expressway and Bay Street, on Thursday. (Supplied to CBC)

'Shut down hate'

Regent Park isn't the only neighbourhood showing support for the city's Black community.

Posters and artwork, with phrases such as "Shut down hate" and "Call out racism every time," can be seen outside Michael Garron Hospital in East York, where two nooses were found by Black construction workers on June 10.

The incident repeated itself on Thursday, just two weeks later, when another noose was found at a downtown site, across from Scotiabank Arena, and owned by the same company, EllisDon.

Posters and artwork in support of the Black community are seen outside a construction site at Michael Garron Hostpial in the wake of a noose being found earlier this month. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Police said they were trying to figure out whether or not the two incidents at EllisDon are connected. Both are being investigated as hate crimes, police told CBC Toronto on Friday.

EllisDon and The Daniels Corporation say they have launched their own internal investigations.

The CEOs of both companies have publicly denounced the incidents, calling them hateful and intolerable.

"This is a disgraceful act by someone weak and cowardly," Geoff Smith, of EllisDon, said in a news release this week.

"We will do everything possible to identify, prosecute and evict anyone involved from our industry," Smith said.

The Daniels Corporation's Mitchell Cohen agrees.

"We are disgusted and horrified at this heinous act, which we are treating as a hate crime," he said.

"This deplorable act against the Black community is unacceptable and we reaffirm that there is zero tolerance for racism, prejudice and hate on our construction sites and within our organization."

People left posters and messages of support at the hospital's construction site. A notice can also been seen from the company EllisDon, noting their commitment to diversity and inclusion. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 protesters rallied in Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday afternoon to call for the defunding and abolition of all police forces in Canada as well as Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

The event comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, as well as Toronto woman Regis Korchinski-Paquet, 29, who fell from her balcony after Toronto police responded to a call at her home on May 27, and Mississauga man Ejaz Choudry, 62, who was fatally shot by Peel police while he was experiencing a mental health crisis on June 20.