Dozens gather downtown to demand permanent status for refugees amid COVID-19

Dozens gathered in Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto for a peaceful rally on Saturday to demand that the federal government let asylum seekers stay permanently in Canada as the pandemic continues.

Protesters said they want the government to grant permanent status to all refugees across Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. Saturday is World Refugee Day.

Some held signs that said: "Refugees are the future of Canada" and "Refugees need their Canadian identity."

Wahab Khan, an organizer of the rally, said many jobs being done by refugees across the country are considered essential. At the same time, however, he said refugees face an uncertain future — they are waiting for their status, and they are in a desperate situation.

"All refugees, they are suffering in this pandemic," Khan told reporters at the rally.

Khan said refugees are working hard during the COVID-19 crisis and the government should grant them permanent status regardless of their trades or professions.

"They are Uber drivers, they work in construction, they are working in retail, they are working all over," Khan said. "We request, give them a full status, give them permanent residence, give them a home, give them a chance to contribute in the Canadian economy. This is the time."

For many who came from developing countries, going back to their homes is next to impossible, he said. People are worried that if they were deported to their home countries, they would not likely be able to find work because of the pandemic, he said.

Sally Atta, a shelter worker and a refugee claimant, says it weighs heavily on her that she doesn't know whether her refugee claim will be accepted. Atta came to Canada from Nigeria in January 2019 in the hopes of finding a new home.

"We are asking the Canadian government, please, have mercy. It doesn't matter the sector we are working in," Atta said. "I work six days a week. And I am sure this is the same for a lot of refugees claimants out there. We have put our life on the line during this COVID pandemic and we are praying," she said.

If she were to receive permanent residency status, Atta said: "I don't think words can describe the feeling — that's the truth. It would be the end of a struggle for me and it would the beginning of a new life for me here in Canada."

Firoj Shah, an accounting analyst and a refugee claimant, said refugees have legal fees to pay on top of their bills. The pandemic has made life more stressful because many refugees do not have access to proper health care, he said.

"It's a really stressful time. Not only me, all of the refugees are really working hard for the Canadian economy," Shah said.

About 30,000 asylum seekers who crossed into Canada between February 2017 and March 2020 are still waiting for their refugee claims to be heard, according to the latest figures from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

PM says Canada to do its part to help refugees

In a statement on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will continue to do its part to support refugees and forcibly displaced people.

"This year, our world has changed significantly. As the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged us into uncertain times, Canada remains committed to its humanitarian tradition, and to an asylum system that is fair and efficient," Trudeau said.

"We will continue to work closely with international partners to find ways to support people seeking refuge from persecution, violence, and insecurity as we navigate the unprecedented challenges we are facing as a global community during this crisis," he continued.

"Canada's reputation as a welcoming place of refuge has led many to look to our country to create a better future for themselves and their families. When refugees and forcibly displaced people rebuild their lives in our communities, they also contribute to building a better Canada."

Day celebrates courage of those who flee to escape conflict

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the UN to honour refugees.

The UNCHR said the day celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.