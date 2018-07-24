Reese Fallon's friends and family are setting up a scholarship to honour the 18-year-old slain in the Danforth shooting attack, with the goal of honouring a future that was robbed from her.

Fallon was one of two victims shot and killed in the Sunday night brazen shooting in Toronto's Greektown. Hospitals, meanwhile, continue to treat a number of other victims who also suffered gunshot wounds.

Julie Steel, a family friend of Fallon, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that she hopes the scholarship — which has already raised over $15,000 on a GoFundMe page, quickly nearing an updated goal of $20,000 — will be a glimmer of hope in a horrible situation.

"This is the worst thing that could ever happen. A family has lost their child, their baby," she said.

"So, we just need to do something, something good. A little bit of good to try to counteract all the bad that had just happened."

You can listen to the entire interview in the audio clip below:

Today, we're learning more about Reese Fallon, one of the victims of Sunday night's shooting on the Danforth. The 18 year old was set to study nursing at McMaster University this fall. We hear more about her and a nursing scholarship that aims to honour her memory. 8:17

Steel plans to put the money in a trust and will give out an annual grant to a graduate at Malvern Collegiate Institute, Fallon's old high school. The Reese Fallon Legacy Scholarship will then go to a student entering a nursing program.

Fallon was was set to attend McMaster University in the fall to study nursing, something Steel says the whip smart teen would have excelled at.

"I felt it was her nature," she said. "She so kind and compassionate and she's also very, very smart I thought she'd be a good fit for nursing."