'We will never forget you for one moment,' says family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon

The family of an 18-year-old woman fatally shot by a gunman in Toronto's Greektown this week has issued a statement, saying they will always carry her memory in their hearts.

"We wish our sweet angel eternal peace and light. We will never forget you for one moment," the family of Reese Fallon said.

The family's message was posted on social media by Beaches-East York MP Nate Erskine-Smith Friday afternoon. Erskine-Smith knew Fallon through her membership in a local chapter of the Young Liberals, the youth wing of the federal Liberal party.

In a tweet earlier this week, he remembered Fallon as "smart, caring, funny, passionate, and she was out to make the world a better place."

Reese Fallon worked at Loblaws. Her name tag was placed at a makeshift memorial at Alexander the Great Parkette. (Meagan Fitzpatrick/CBC)

Fallon was killed during a mass shooting on Danforth Avenue last Sunday. Julianna Kozis, 10, was also killed by gunman Faisal Hussain during a deadly rampage on the bustling street.

Thirteen people were wounded in the attack. A number of those who were hurt suffered life-changing injuries.

Hussain fatally shot himself before he could be apprehended, a police source told CBC Toronto this week.

"Reese was born at Toronto East General hospital on January 31, 2000 to proud and trilled parents Doug Fallon and Claudine deBeaumont. Reese will be deeply missed by her big sister Riley and her little sister Quinn," her family said.

Julianna Kozis, 10, was also killed in Sunday's attack on Danforth Avenue in Greektown. (Toronto Police Service)

She had recently graduated high school and was set to begin nursing school at McMaster University in Hamilton in the fall. Fallon "loved her Loblaw work family dearly" and also "adored" her friends in the Young Liberals club, who "embraced and loved the strong and sassy girl she was," the statement said.

"We will always carry you in our hearts. We Love You Reese," the closing lines of the message read.

According to Erskine-Smith, a visitation for Fallon is scheduled for Sunday at a Scarborough funeral home, and a funeral will he held the following morning. The family's message was also posted as an obituary on the funeral home's website, along with a tribute video featuring photos of Fallon throughout her short life.

