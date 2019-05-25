Redpath Sugar Ltd. marks 60 years on Toronto's waterfront

Sixty years ago, Redpath Sugar Ltd. opened a refinery on Toronto's waterfront. On Saturday, company and city officials remembered that day.

Phil Guglielmi, general manager of Redpath, says the company has seen the city grow around its landmark industrial site.

"Throughout the years, we have adjusted to rapid development and change, working alongside the city to ensure that we can continue operating efficiently, while also positively impacting our immediate environment and the city at large."

Guglielmi said the company is continuing to thrive despite many changes on the waterfront.

Phil Guglielmi, general manager of Redpath, says the company has seen the city grow around its landmark industrial site. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

The plant now has condo buildings for neighbours and it finds itself in a vastly more residential area on Queens Quay E. than when it was first built in 1959.

City gives scroll to company

Coun. Michael Thompson acknowledged on Saturday that the plant, still an industrial fixture in the Toronto harbour, has had a positive impact on the local economy.

During Toronto's annual Doors Open event, in which buildings across the city welcome visitors to take a peek at their inner workings, Thompson gave a scroll to Redpath representatives to recognize the company's contributions.

Redpath's waterfront plant supplies various sugar products to the Canadian market, ranging from grocery stores to food manufacturers.

The Redpath refinery was the first industrial facility in Ontario to use the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Redpath's waterfront plant supplies various sugar products to the Canadian market, ranging from grocery stores to food manufacturers. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

No relocation plans

Meanwhile, Guglielmi says maintaining production at the waterfront site is important because it's where the ships bring raw materials for the refined sugar.

"The proximity to our customers and the ability to get product in efficiently is what's really driving us to stay where we are," Guglielmi told CBC Toronto.

"Sugar seems like a very simple product but there's a lot that goes into both bringing it here and then crafting it into a finished product and there's a lot of interesting technical items. Also, a lot of history with the site, so, people always find the combination of those two very interesting."

Those sentiments were echoed by Toronto deputy mayor Michael Thompson.

"This plant is iconic. It has a history here. Before there were the condos, before there were many of the things that we now take for granted on this particular area of the waterfront this plant has been here creating jobs, creating opportunities," Thompson told CBC Toronto.

"Forty-eight per cent of the sugar that is consumed in Canada comes from this one facility here. So the jobs, the opportunities are here. The economic benefits are absolutely enormous so this is an iconic site on the waterfront."