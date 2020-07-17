Red panda gives birth to cubs at Toronto Zoo after 1st pregnancy in 24 years
Red pandas, native to southwestern China and eastern Himalayas, are endangered
The Toronto Zoo says a two-year-old red panda named Ila gave birth to two healthy cubs earlier this week.
The zoo says it is the first time a red panda has been pregnant there in 24 years.
Staff first announced the panda's pregnancy in June, after noticing multiple breeding attempts between two of the animals earlier this year.
Keepers are now observing the cubs by video cameras to ensure they don't disturb them from nursing.
We are excited to announce that our red panda Ila gave birth to two healthy cubs in the late afternoon of Tuesday, July 14 🐾 . <br><br>This is the first red panda pregnancy at the Zoo since 1996, and this is the first offspring for mother Ila with father Suva. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BabyReds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BabyReds</a> <a href="https://t.co/TVy1oqRY3U">pic.twitter.com/TVy1oqRY3U</a>—@TheTorontoZoo
The zoo says it's cautiously optimistic about the cubs surviving.
Red pandas are an endangered species native to southwestern China and the eastern Himalayas, and experts estimate there are between 2,500 and 10,000 of the animals in the wild.
