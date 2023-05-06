Dozens march in Scarborough to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

More than 40 people marched in Scarborough on Friday evening to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people.

The three-kilometre march paid tribute to the "countless Indigenous women who have been taken from us" on what's known as Red Dress Day, according to a news release from organizers.

May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People.

Ananya Kapoor, one of the marchers, said she didn't know much about ongoing violence against Indigenous women and girls until recently.

"After seeing all the people who stopped to look at the signs, I feel like it really enlightened them and it's bringing awareness," Kapoor said.

"Sometime in the future, I hope that there's a step forward and people take more initiative to learn more about this topic."

Kapoor said it makes her feel "horrible" to know that Indigenous women are targeted because of their sex and race.

"As a woman, it's hard already to survive in this society."

The march, which began at The Hub, mid Scarborough, 2660 Eglinton Ave. E., and ended there, was organized by the Mind and Spirit Youth Leadership committee of Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities. (Nav Rahi/CBC)

Statistics Canada data from 2019 found that, despite only making up 4 per cent of the population, Indigenous women and girls account for 28 per cent of homicides perpetrated against women in Canada and are 12 times more likely to be murdered or missing than non-Indigenous women.

Friday's march was organized by the Mind and Spirit Youth Leadership committee of Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities.

Earlier on Friday, a morning rally was held outside Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office in Toronto. Indigenous women, families and advocates called for swift action in introducing a Red Dress Alert system.

The proposed alert system, often compared to Amber Alerts for missing children, would send emergency notifications to the public when an Indigenous woman, girl or two-spirit person goes missing.