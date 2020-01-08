The winning $70M Lotto Max jackpot ticket was sold in Brampton, OLG says
Ontario's gaming authority says a single winning ticket for the whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot — the largest lottery jackpot in Canadian history — was sold in Brampton.
If claimed, this will be biggest lottery prize awarded in Canadian history
The single winning ticket for the whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Brampton, Ontario's gaming authority announced Wednesday morning.
If the lucky ticket holder claims their cash, it will be the largest lottery jackpot prize awarded in Canadian history according to Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG).
The buzz-worthy draw, held Tuesday, has spawned lineups at retailers across the country since Friday.
Though far less than $70 million, the draw also produced some other big wins across the province, including:
- Six tickets worth $1 million each sold in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, Oshawa, Ottawa and Pickering.
- Two tickets worth $500,000 each sold in Niagara Falls and Perth County.
- Two tickets worth $333,333.40 sold in Richmond Hill, Toronto and Sudbury.
Lottery players can check their numbers on the OLG lottery app or website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.