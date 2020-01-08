The single winning ticket for the whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Brampton, Ontario's gaming authority announced Wednesday morning.

If the lucky ticket holder claims their cash, it will be the largest lottery jackpot prize awarded in Canadian history according to Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG).

The buzz-worthy draw, held Tuesday, has spawned lineups at retailers across the country since Friday.

Though far less than $70 million, the draw also produced some other big wins across the province, including:

Six tickets worth $1 million each sold in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, Oshawa, Ottawa and Pickering.

Two tickets worth $500,000 each sold in Niagara Falls and Perth County.

Two tickets worth $333,333.40 sold in Richmond Hill, Toronto and Sudbury.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the OLG lottery app or website.