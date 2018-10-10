Record-high temperatures hit Toronto — but it won't last long

Summer-like heat wants you to know it's not gone just yet.

Toronto experienced record-breaking temperatures Tuesday and could slash another Wednesday.

The temperature climbed to 29 C Tuesday afternoon, breaking the previous record in the city of 28.3 C, which was set in 1949.

Mark Schuster, a senior meteorologist for Environment Canada, anticipates another very hot and humid day.

A forecast high of 27 C for Wednesday is expected to smash the record for this date of 26.1 C, also set back in 1949.

But with the humidity that's been blanketing the Greater Toronto Area since Tuesday, the temperature will feel more like 34.

"It's going to be a very nice day to be outside," Schuster told CBC Toronto early Wednesday morning.

He attributed the day's heat and humidity to a "very strong low pressure system" that's "opened the door to a very warm and humid flow of warm air" from the United States.

Seasonal temperatures are on the way

But the heat will be short-lived.

A cold front is coming this evening and will bring cooler, more seasonal temperatures, Schuster explained.

At this time, Environment Canada says conditions will be favourable for the development of thunderstorms overnight that may be capable of producing rain.

The temperature will continue to dip Thursday afternoon.

Friday should see temperatures in the low-to-mid teens, says Schuster. A high of 13 C is in the forecast for the city.

That trend will stick around into the weekend, he added.

Saturday's forecast high is 11 C, while Sunday's is 14 C.