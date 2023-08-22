Beloved Scarborough restaurant forced to close last year reopens

A beloved family-owned Scarborough restaurant forced to close late last year for a residential development has reopened.

The Real McCoy, which had been located on Markham Road at Brimorton Drive for 53 years, welcomed customers to its new space on Lawrence Avenue East at Bellamy Road North on Tuesday.

The long-time burger and pizza joint's reopening was complete with balloons, music, speeches hugs and well-wishes. And by 9 a.m., there was already a lineup of customers.

Owner George Mihail shook hands with customers, thanking them for coming back.

"There's been huge anticipation. We've had so many phone calls," Mihail told CBC Toronto in an interview outside the restaurant before its official reopening.

News of the restaurant's closure in December caused quite a stir. Two local residents — businessman Saye Sathiyakumar, president of Power Staffing Solutions, and Brett Punchard, a teacher — stepped up to save the restaurant, with both helping to relaunch it at its new location. Now, the two and Mihail are business partners.

Sathiyakumar said the restaurant was a big part of his childhood.

"It goes back to when I was eight years old. We used to ride our bikes around the neighbourhood and that was kind of the spot that everyone met up at in that plaza. We would drop our bikes there and walk inside and barely had any money to buy food. The Mihail family really, really helped out that community," he told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"They understood the demographic of the area and I can't count how many times they have given us free food."

"It was a staple in the Scarborough community, specifically. I can't think of my childhood without The Real McCoy. To know that was one of the memories that was going to disappear, I had to step in," he said. "We weren't ready to let it go."

'A safe place for everybody': owner

After a soft opening last week to work out any kinks, it was bedlam once the doors opened, according to Mihail.

"Everybody showed up and it was so much fun," he said. "It's just been unbelievable."

Mihail said the restaurant, at its previous location, was more than just a Scarborough eatery.

Saye Sathiyakumar, a businessman who helped to relaunch The Real McCoy, far right, speaks to customers about why the eatery is special. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"It was a community centre. It was a drop-in centre — from little kids who only had 15 cents for a slice of pizza that I would feed because I felt sorry for, to widows and widowers who were lonely and wanted just a cup of coffee. It was a safe place for everybody."

Sathiyakumar, for his part, kicked off the reopening with a brief speech to customers.

He said the beauty behind the restaurant is that it never changed — "the atmosphere, the noise, the energy."

"This is something special," Sathiyakumar told customers. "This is not just a restaurant. This is childhood... This is culture. This is everything that Scarborough is.