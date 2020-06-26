'Ready and prepared': 6 friends set to canoe for 60 days to raise funds for COVID-19 relief
Recent high school graduates already halfway to $60K fundraising goal
When COVID-19 cancelled their summer jobs as camp counsellors, six Toronto friends decided they would use their outdoor wilderness skills and experience for a good cause.
The recent high school graduates — who all met at Camp Ahmek in Algonquin Park — decided to embark on a 60-day, 2,000-kilometre canoe trip through Ontario.
The group is already halfway to its goal of raising $60,000 in funds for Food Banks Canada and Indigenous communities affected by COVID-19.
They're taking two canoes, one tent, and as much dry food as possible as they paddle and portage from north of Thunder Bay to downtown Ottawa, which they are expected to reach by August 24.
The "Canoe 4 Covid" team includes Nolan Aziz, Cailan Robinson, Will Vyse, Tim Mulligan, Jacob Heisey and Georges Kirijian.
"We made sure we took every single precaution possible — that we're planned and ready and prepared for this trip and anything that goes wrong," said Robinson, 18.
