'Yes, that is racist': How the GTA is reacting to photos showing Trudeau in brownface

Justin Trudeau's explanation that he did not know better when he dressed up in brownface and a turban 18 years ago just won't cut it, executive director of the World Sikh Organization of Canada, Jaskaran Singh Sandhu, said Thursday.

You cannot claim to be a champion for these issues if you're not willing to do a little more deeper introspection. - Jaskaran Singh Sandhu

Following the publication on Wednesday of a photo from a 2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, the Liberal leader explained that when he was a teacher in Vancouver, he attended a gala that was themed "Arabian Nights."

"I dressed up in an Aladdin costume and put makeup on. I shouldn't have done that. I should have known better, but I didn't and I'm really sorry," Trudeau told reporters.

But Singh Sandhu accused Trudeau of a "cop out" and said his apology does not go far enough.

"Yes, that is racist, 110 per cent it is, and people back then knew it was racist as well," Singh Sandhu told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"Calling it makeup, not even just saying that it was brownface, calling it makeup is almost dismissing it [and] that does turn off a lot of people and I think it's the reason why it's become a bigger issue by the hour."

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is shown in this 2001 photo published in the yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school where Trudeau was teaching at the time. (time.com)

Trudeau has also admitted to the existence of a second instance of racist behaviour.

"When I was in high school I dressed up at a talent show and sang Day O with makeup on," he said.

Singh Sandhu said even though the photos were taken decades ago, and Trudeau has emerged as a champion for diversity, the images still carry a lot of weight.

"I think if it's two things that folks have no time for or find very problematic, it's hypocrisy and inconsistency," Singh Sandhu noted.

"You cannot claim to be a champion for these issues if you're not willing to do a little more deeper introspection on your own misgivings or your own racist comments, problematic statements or pictures from the past."

'I want to hear a sincere apology'

Singh Sandhu said he does not wish to disregard the work that Trudeau and his government have done over the last four years.

He also does not expect Trudeau would resign. But he said the Liberal leader must make a sincere apology.

"I want to hear a really sincere apology and really dive into why this is really the big issue that it is. But I can also understand that that might be difficult for him because as a white man he's never experienced racism," Singh Sandhu said.

'He's done some stupid things'

People have been sharing their opinions on the pictures, one of which was brought to light by an article in Time Magazine.

"I like Trudeau but he's done some stupid things and that's one of them. That's not right," John Stets told CBC News.

"He's still the same person if he did that 18 years ago. It's just wrong."

For Bruno Santos, the incidents are "quite shocking," and he believes they will hurt Trudeau in the election.

"I guess it's a little frustrating for some people that voted for him and it's probably very embarrassing for him as well."

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau pictured at Le collège Jean-de-Brébeuf in the school talent show singing Day O and wearing makeup. (CBC)

But Darian Collins said people should give Trudeau a break.

"It happened 19 years ago. I know he made a mistake, but for him to step down ... I don't think it should go to that stage," Collins told CBC News.

"He apologized, he said he made a mistake and he was fully aware that he should have used better common sense. But for him to have to step down, that is stretching it a little too far."