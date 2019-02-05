RCMP charge Toronto man with conspiring to import cocaine to Australia

A 30-year-old Toronto man is one of two Canadians arrested and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine into Australia.

An RCMP statement says the man was arrested Thursday after an investigation aided by Australian Federal Police.

RCMP say the arrest is linked to a 2015 incident in which five people were detained upon arrival at Sydney International Airport and found to be in possession of nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine.

The man is in custody and scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday at Old City Hall in Toronto.

Another man, formerly of Toronto and who is former music editor for Vice Media, was also arrested and charged.