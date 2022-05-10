A 44-year-old officer with the RCMP has been charged with human trafficking and animal cruelty following an investigation into an alleged case of forced labour.

York Regional Police began investigating Const. Israel Yahsif Mane Monter back in April, police say, when a victim came forward to officers.

In a news release issued Tuesday, York police say the victim was previously living in Mexico when Mane Monter — a member of the RCMP's Toronto North Transnational Organized Crime unit — arranged for them to come to Ontario for a job opportunity.

The victim was allegedly made to work at a residence in Georgina, Ont., under "very poor working conditions" that went against their original work agreement.

Mane Monter was arrested on May 3 and charged with human trafficking, forgery, cruelty to animals and possessing a prohibited device.

Police say Provincial Animal Welfare Services was also contacted to further investigate and care for animals linked to the case.

There are likely more victims, police say

In a statement issued Tuesday, the RCMP said it is aware of the charges against Mane Monter and is cooperating with York police's investigation.

"These allegations are serious and difficult to comprehend," the RCMP said in the statement, adding that it works "diligently" to investigate instances of human trafficking and bring offenders to justice.

The RCMP says Mane Monter is currently suspended with pay, but adds that "his status will be continually assessed" and an internal code of conduct investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, York police say they believe there may be additional victims Mane Monter brought to Canada under false pretenses.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have been a victim, is being asked to contact the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Section at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6800 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

"Any victims who are hesitant to come forward due to immigration status concerns should be aware that they have the right to support and protection under Canadian law," a statement from York police reads.